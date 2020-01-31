Sincerely, Frank Sinatra: personal letter from singer found at Houston estate sells on eBay

HOUSTON – A personal letter written by Frank Sinatra was sold for $400 on eBay after being found in a Houston estate.

The seller says Sinatra was in town with Ava Garrdner to perform at the Shamrock Hotel where he befriended a Houston teacher.

The letter is dated Feb. 14, 1950, the same day the singer announced his divorce from Nancy Barbato, whom he left for Ava Gardner.

The letter addressed to Mrs. Cloud of Sidney Lanier Jr. High School says:

“Thank you very much for your letter of February 7th. Unfortunately, I did not get to read it until I had returned to Los Angeles," Sinatra writes.

“I really am sorry about this, but certainly do appreciate your consideration. I shall make it a point to read my mail the moment I receive it and thereby avoid having something like this happen ever again.”

“Please do forgive the oversight. And I certainly hope the play was a success in either event. All good wishes. Sincerely, Frank Sinatra”