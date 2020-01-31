Man dead, another hospitalized after being shot by a group of men in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – One man was killed and another is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by a group of men outside a convenience store in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the parking lot of Sunny’s Food Store located in 9200 block of Nathaniel.

Police said the victims were inside a vehicle when there was some sort of altercation with a group of men, who pulled out a gun and fired.

One man died at the scene while the other was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital, HPD said.

Police said the gunmen remain on the run tonight. It’s unclear how many men were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD.