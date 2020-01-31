DeAndre Hopkins at Super Bowl: ‘I hate watching other people play football when I can’t play especially a championship game like this'

Texans star Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he hates watching other teams play when he can’t, but loves football as a fan.

Hopkins is in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, doing the same thing many of the fans do - enjoying neon lights and seafood. KPRC 2 caught up with Hopkins on radio row in a 1 on 1 interview.

Q: WHAT HAS THE SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE BEEN LIKE FOR YOU?

A: Oh man, it’s great to see all of the people. I’m just a fan of football and to see the event and how they set up things, it’s pretty cool with the environment, just being around the atmosphere, it’s awesome.

Q: WHAT DO YOU HAVE PLANNED THIS WEEK IN MIAMI?

A: Eating some good food. In Miami the culture here is a great culture, so I’m going to indulge in the culture and I’m a foodie so I’m gonna eat some great food.

Q: WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN GETTING READY TO START WORKING ON FOR THE OFFSEASON?

A: Right now I’m just nursing some injuries, just getting the body prepared. It’s going to be a good offseason.

Q: WHEN YOU SEE THE SUPER BOWL, DOES IT DRIVE YOU TO WANT TO GET YOUR TEAM HERE?

A: Of course, I hate watching other people play football when I can’t play especially a championship game like this.