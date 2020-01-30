Woman wanted for several cases of identity theft is disguised as man, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman accused of stealing people’s identities and shopping on their dime is dressing like a man to avoid getting caught, according to the Houston Police Department.

Terrian Barnes, 29, is accused of buying expensive items with stolen identities including cars, according to HPD.

The investigation

The latest case against Barnes is being investigated out of Harris County and involves a woman from the Chicago area who had her identity stolen, deputies said. Barnes was charged with tampering with a governmental record in a case last year, which was investigated by the Houston Police Department.

Sean, one of Barnes’ alleged victims, told KPRC 2 that she used his stolen personal information to buy a 2018 Infiniti for $50,000 in Harris County. He also claims Barnes opened multiple credit cards in his name and rented an apartment with his stolen identity on the west side of Houston.

“I’m actually working to this day trying to repair my credit damage,” he said.

Barnes was arrested during a traffic stop in February 2019 and bonded out two months after the car purchase, according to court records.

What’s next?

At present, Barnes has two warrants out for her arrest, according to Harris County Financial Crimes investigators.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts or help lead to an arrest is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.