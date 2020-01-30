Former nursing assistant arrested in connection with verbal, physical abuse of 93-year-old woman

TOMBALL, Texas – Deputies have arrested a woman who is accused of abusing an elderly woman at a nursing home in Tomball.

Traci Thompson was charged with Injury to an Elderly Individual after a hidden camera video caught a woman believed to be Thompson verbally and physically abusing a 93-year-old woman named Ethel.

In October, KPRC 2 reported that Ethel told her daughter, Mary Teno, that she was being hurt by staff members at the Grace Care Center at Northpointe nursing home, so Teno decided to put up a hidden camera.

The video caught a woman believed to be Thompson – who is a certified nursing assistant – verbally and physically abusing Ethel.

"She just snatched her around and continued to hit her over and over again while my mom just screamed for help," Teno said. "It hurt me to see my mom being treated like that. And she could not defend herself.”

Thompson was arrested on Monday and has not worked at the facility for several months.

She is currently out on a $25,000 bond. According to court documents, Thompson cannot have any contact with Ethel, and she cannot have any alcohol or weapons.