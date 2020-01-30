Deer Park ISD art director snagged in prostitution sting

SEABROOK, Texas – A long-time Deer Park ISD educator is accused of trying to hire a prostitute in Seabrook, according to court documents.

Barry Talley, 61, was charged Tuesday with prostitution, a Class-B misdemeanor that carries a punishment range of up to 6 months in jail and up to a $2000 fine, per court documents.

Seabrook Police Department is not releasing details on the arrest, but sources tell KPRC that it was part of a multi-agency sting operation.

Talley, the Executive Director of Fine Arts for Deer Park ISD, has worked for the district for nearly 40 years. After his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave.

Talley is also the Music Director for the Deer Park United Methodist Church. He is married and has two children.

Talley’s attorney, Doug Murphy said the arrest is a big misunderstanding. Murphy said Talley was snagged in a police sting operation that purported to offer massage services. He said that is what Talley was seeking: relief for back pain, not sex.

Talley was released on bond. His next court date is Feb. 4.