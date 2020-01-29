VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglars crash vehicle into Stafford CBD store, steal CBD-infused gummies

STAFFORD, Texas – Stafford police are searching for two smash-and-grab bandits who drove their car into a CBD store early Tuesday morning.

Police said the thieves stole CBD infused candy.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at Simply Hemp, located in the 12300 block of Murphy Road.

The suspects backed their car through the front section of the building, shattering the glass windows and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, police said. Then, after pulling back out of the building, one of the suspects ran from the car to steal merchandise, police said.

Sales associate Anthony Buncio said the burglars didn’t take much.

“Everything in the store was intact. Our flower was still here, all of our popular products were still here, cash was here, the iPads were still here. They took nothing but the gummies,” Buncio said.

Simply Hemp sells a variety of CBD products. CBD stands for cannabidiol, a component of marijuana and related hemp plants that are sold legally in Texas as a treatment for chronic pain or anxiety.

But you can’t get high from it, officials said.

Though, it’s not clear if the burglars knew that. After wrecking the store and causing extensive damage, Buncio wants to see the suspects arrested so they can answer one question.

“I just want to know why. If it was worth it,” he said.

Stafford police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. A reward for up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.