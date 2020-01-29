140,000 catfish will be stocked in these two Texas lakes

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and CPS Energy will be stocking Victor Braunig Lake and Calaveras Lake with 140,000 channel catfish around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The catfish released will be juveniles ranging in size from 3 to 5 inches, according to a press release.

“Residents in and around San Antonio fish more than any other metro area of Texas and this effort will not only help to rebuild the catfish population but provide ample fishing and recreational opportunity to the community,” said CPS Energy Spokesperson Dana Sotoodeh.

The catfish will be stocked in two areas of Victor Braunig Lake and the remaining fish will be distributed in two different areas of Calaveras Lake. The press release did not specify which areas would be stocked.

Catfish are not new to these lakes but TPWD and CPS Energy are hoping to keep the lakes prime fishing and recreational destinations for the public.

A fishing license is required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

TPWD frequently stocks neighborhood lakes around Texas in an effort to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ Program.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.