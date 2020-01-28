Man accused of stabbing cousin to death at Cypress home, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – A man was arrested after being accused of stabbing his older cousin to death Tuesday afternoon at a Cypress home, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

The fatal stabbing was reported at 2:40 p.m. in the 19900 block of Rocky Trace Lane.

Deputies said the suspect was caught a block away from the scene in the 19900 block of Rustic Lake. Deputies said the 24-year-old suspect stabbed his 34-year-old cousin to death.

Deputies said the knife has also been recovered. The cause of the stabbing is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.