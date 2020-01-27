Baylor University student tests negative for coronavirus

HOUSTON – A Baylor University student who was suspected of having contracted the coronavirus on a recent trip to China has tested negative for the disease, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The student’s samples were sent to the Center for Disease Control last week for testing.

The university also confirmed the results via Twitter.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

The student’s residence hall, room and home were sanitized by facility services. During the isolation period, the student was monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials, according to the university.

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant. Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus,” Stern said. “At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take action to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”

University officials stressed there are no other suspected cases within the Baylor community at this time.

The university advises any student, faculty or staff member who has traveled to Wuhan, China, after Dec. 1 and presents flu-like symptoms that include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat to seek medical care right away. But before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about recent travel and symptoms.

The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of Novel Coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the university.

