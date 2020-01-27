4 injured when Houston-area taco truck catches fire

HOUSTON – Four people were hurt Sunday night when a taco truck caught fire in northwest Harris County.

The fire was reported about 10 p.m. near the corner of Kuykendahl Road and Bammelwood Drive.

According to family members of the truck owner, workers were preparing the truck for the next day when the fire started.

Harris County deputies said three people suffered burns and were taken to a nearby hospital. A fourth person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the case.