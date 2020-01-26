Watch driver stop traffic, perform stunts on Southwest Freeway in wild video
HOUSTON – A group shut down a stretch of Southwest Freeway in Houston to perform stunts Saturday night.
Someone who witnessed the event shared a video on Twitter.
Just a typical Day in Houston 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FfaAgq2JH1— 🅱️ ™️ (@nolaboy_5) January 25, 2020
The footage shows a crowd of people blocking lanes of traffic while a car performed donuts. Then, the camera turns to show footage of the traffic building up just behind the crowd.
It was unclear who was behind the stunt.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.