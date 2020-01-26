Watch driver stop traffic, perform stunts on Southwest Freeway in wild video

HOUSTON – A group shut down a stretch of Southwest Freeway in Houston to perform stunts Saturday night.

Someone who witnessed the event shared a video on Twitter.

Just a typical Day in Houston 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FfaAgq2JH1 — 🅱️ ™️ (@nolaboy_5) January 25, 2020

The footage shows a crowd of people blocking lanes of traffic while a car performed donuts. Then, the camera turns to show footage of the traffic building up just behind the crowd.

It was unclear who was behind the stunt.