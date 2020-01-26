HCSO: Woman strikes husband with car, pins him between vehicles during fight

HOUSTON – A man is recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after authorities say his wife struck him with her car during a fight.

The incident happened in the 6600 block of Breen Drive in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

A husband and wife began arguing outside. During the fight, the woman got into a car, drove toward her husband and struck him with her car, pinning him between the car she drove and another vehicle nearby, according to officials.

to be stable at the hospital. Follow-up is on-going. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 26, 2020

Firefighters used extrication tools to free the man, officials said. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

It’s unclear what caused the fight.

The woman stayed on the scene and cooperated with deputies.

As of 5:30 a.m., no charges have been filed in connection with this incident.

This is a developing story.