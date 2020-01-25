Suspect shoots at constable’s office sergeant during domestic violence call in Spring, officials say

SPRING, Texas – A suspect shot at a sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office during a domestic violence disturbance Friday night, officials said. The call was reported at 9:05 p.m. to a home in Spring.

Matthew Beltz, 38, was charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and received no bond, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

According to officials, Beltz was hiding behind a parked vehicle as the sergeant approached the driveway of the residence on the 1400 block of Hatchmere Place. The sergeant gave verbal commands for the suspect to come out but the suspect refused and fired a shot toward the sergeant.

The sergeant returned gunfire and retreated behind a tree, according to deputies. Beltz came out holding two firearms and continued to shoot at the sergeant, officials said.

The sergeant retreated again, but this time behind the engine block of his patrol vehicle, officials said. As the sergeant consider another opportunity to return fire, the sergeant saw the suspect had drop both firearms and raised his arms in the air, according to deputies.

Officials said further investigation revealed that Beltz surrendered due to running out of ammunition in both firearms.