HCSO: 3-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Cypress

A 3-year-old child died after being struck by a car in Cypress Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore Drive in Cypress, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Gonzalez said the child and her mother arrived at their home and unloaded her daughter from the vehicle. The woman unintentionally left the vehicle in neutral and it rolled and struck the the three-year-old, officials said.

The child was transported to a hospital where the child was later declared dead.

No criminal charges have filed in connection to this incident.