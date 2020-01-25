HCSO: 3-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Cypress
A 3-year-old child died after being struck by a car in Cypress Saturday, officials said.
The incident happened in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore Drive in Cypress, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Gonzalez said the child and her mother arrived at their home and unloaded her daughter from the vehicle. The woman unintentionally left the vehicle in neutral and it rolled and struck the the three-year-old, officials said.
The child was transported to a hospital where the child was later declared dead.
No criminal charges have filed in connection to this incident.
Heartbreaking update: the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It appears a parent arrived home, began unloading the car, inadvertently left the vehicle in neutral. Vehicle rolled back striking 3-yr-old daughter. Our prayers go out to this family. #HouNews https://t.co/tbsvY28AtY— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.