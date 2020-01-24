VIDEOS: See exclusive video from inside the gutted Spring Branch blast site

HOUSTON – A deadly blast at a business in Spring Branch early Friday rocked nearby neighborhoods, leaving two dead, several hurt and hundreds of homes badly damaged.

The blast was reported about 4:20 a.m. at Watson Valve Services near the corner of Gessner and Clay Roads. You can read our real-time updates here.

See everything we know so far about the business where the explosion took place and the chemical that was being burned in the air following the explosion.

If your home or property was damaged as a result of this explosion, here’s what you need to get repairs done.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Video from inside the blast site shows just a shell of a structure remains with debris littered everywhere

See exclusive photos below:

See damage in and around the northwest Houston blast site on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (KPRC via Tharindu N)

