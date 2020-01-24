Ask 2: When is Bill Balleza’s final show?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, our digital team is committed to answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When is Bill Balleza’s final show?

Following an esteemed 49-year career, KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza is saying goodbye to Houston’s TV airwaves during his final newscast at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Balleza announced his retirement in October during a meeting with the KPRC 2 News team, where he spent the majority of his career.

After retiring, Balleza said he plans on devoting his time to his family and his woodwork.

Read more about Balleza on his KPRC 2 bio.

If you want our Ask 2 team to answer your Houston-related questions, submit your questions below. We will try to hunt down the answer.

Ask 2: Something on your mind? KPRC 2's got answers. (KPRC)