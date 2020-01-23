Ultimate Fighting Championship event coming to Houston in February

HOUSTON – The Houston Toyota Center will host the Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Feb. 8.

The biggest UFC event will return to the Bayou City and feature several fights, including American professional mixed martial artist John Jones and light heavyweight title artist Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes.

For the co-main event, Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her crown against contender Katlyn Chookagian.

Here’s a list of scheduled bouts:

- Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon “Bones” Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

- Co-Main - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko vs. Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian

- Heavyweight Bout: Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs. Ilir “The Sledgehammer” Latifi

- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren “Lucky” Murphy vs. Andrea “KGB” Lee

- Heavyweight Bout: Juan “The Kraken” Adams vs. Justin Tafa

- Featherweight Bout: Mirsad Bektic vs “Dynamite” Dan Ige

- Welterweight Bout: Alex “The Great White” Morono vs. Dhiego Lima

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.