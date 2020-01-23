Man accused of forcing 13-year-old daughter to deliver drugs for 3 years, deputies say

KATY, Texas – A man is accused of forcing his 13-year-old daughter to deliver drugs for him over a three-year period in Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

Deputies arrested Phillip Ellis Cunningham Jr. Wednesday night in the 23500 block of Clay Road. Deputies said they confiscated more than $45,000 in illegal drugs from his home in Katy.

The 33-year-old suspected drug dealer faces three felony charges: injury to a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, deputies said.

Constable Ted Heap’s narcotics unit obtained a search warrant and found more than two kilos of Xanax and more than 200 grams of what appears to be Ecstasy from inside Cunningham’s home at the 2500 block of Pines Pointe, officials wrote in a release Thursday. Cunningham also had more than $14,000 in cash, according to deputies.

Deputies said they worked with Child Protective Services to ensure the safety of Cunningham’s 13-year-old daughter, who is now in the custody of her mother. A 3-year-old child was in the car with Cunningham when he was arrested, according to deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her mother.