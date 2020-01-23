60ºF

Local News

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Crews battle blazing outdoor fire behind a warehouse near Bush Intercontinental Airport

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: fire, Aldine, Aldine Fire Department

Aldine Fire Department is fighting a large outdoor fire in north Harris County.

The two-alarm fire is on a yard behind a warehouse at 19711 Aldine Westfield Road.

Materials outside the business are on fire, officials said. The building is not burning.

It is not clear what type of materials are burning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Here is more video of the outside fire:

