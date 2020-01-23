Hot dog shop made famous on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is opening in Houston

HOUSTON – The “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” favorite hot dog shop announced they are opening a Houston location.

The Orginal Hot Dog Factory, made famous on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is under construction in H-Town as of December.

The new Houston location will be located at 920 Studemont Street, Suite 300 inside the Shops at Memorial Heights, according to Eater.

Original Hot Dog Factory made several appearances on the reality show that was created by Real Housewives star Porsha Williams and Arizona Cardinals fullback Dennis McKinley.

Its mouthwatering menu includes a unique variation of hot dogs. For example, “The Italian Dog” is a deep-fried Italian sausage topped with grilled bell peppers and onions. “The Texas Rodeo” is a bacon-wrapped beef hot dog topped with onion rings and factory chili.

Other menu options include salad, wings or a burger.

A grand opening date is yet to be announced for The Original Hot Dog Factory Houston location.