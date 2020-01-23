Coast Guard searching for possible missing kayaker after adrift watercraft found in Galveston, officials say

GALVESTON – A search is underway for a possible missing kayaker after an adrift watercraft found in the area of Pier 21 near the Cruise Ship Terminal in Galveston, according to Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston was notified around 10 a.m. from the Galveston Marine Police Division after an unmanned yellow Hobie Kona kayak was found. Officials are searching by air and water for the possible kayaker.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 218-464-4854.