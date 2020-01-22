‘The Bachelor Live’ is coming to Sugar Land

HOUSTON – Fans in the Houston-area will have the opportunity to accept the Bachelor’s rose.

“The Bachelor” live on stage will take place 8 p.m. on May 14 at the Smart Financial Center.

The event is hosted by former bachelor and bachelorette Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin.

The Bachelor Live is described as an ultimate fan, interactive event that includes a series of games, challenges, onstage dates similar to the events of the television show.

A local Bachelor will be announced closer to the date of the event. The Bachelor will be introduced to ladies at the show in an attempt to find true love.

Hosts will guide the event and audience members will be able to help the Bachelor determine who will get the final rose.

Tickets are available to purchase online. Prices range from $59 - $200.

Those interested in being a contestant at the event can apply online. Fans can also nominate their friends.