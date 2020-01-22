Selena festival reportedly canceled: What we know about why ‘Queen of Tejano’ event Fiesta de la Flor has ended

HOUSTON – The annual festival honoring Selena, the “Queen of Tejano,” is officially canceled, according to new report citing a Latin music entertainment company that organized the event.

Q Productions, which organized Fiesta de la Flor for the past five years in Corpus Christi, told station KENS that the event is officially canceled.

The festival website now shares a touching goodbye message: “THANK YOU FOR AN AMAZING 5 YEARS IN CORPUS CHRISTI! We truly appreciate the Selena Foundation and the Quintanilla family for allowing our Corpus Christi to celebrate Selena in such a special way for the past 5 years. We will cherish the memories of this wonderful celebration.”

KENS reported that organizers previously said the event would not be held in Corpus Christi, but that other locations for the event were being considered.

The festival shared goodbye messages on Facebook in October.

We truly appreciate the Selena Foundation and the Quintanilla family for allowing our community to celebrate Selena in... Posted by Fiesta de la Flor on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Corpus Christi, the iconic singer’s hometown, welcomed thousands of visitors for the past five years to the annual event.