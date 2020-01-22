’Deplorable’: More than 200 animals removed from Montgomery County home

HOUSTON – More than 200 animals were removed from a Montgomery County home Tuesday night, authorities say.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the Houston SPCA posted on social media about the animal seizure in the Fox Run subdivision. Deputies removed chickens, dogs, exotic birds, geese, turkeys, a lizard and pigs from the property, according to a social media post.

The Houston SPCA noted the animals were living in “deplorable” conditions.

“Many of the chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, parakeets, potbelly pigs, cats and dogs were in rooms filled with dirt, feces and urine,” the Houston SPCA noted on Facebook. “Some of them are in need of immediate medical care.”

Photos from the scene showed animal cages crammed into bedrooms and birds kept in filthy cages. A dog is shown in one photo standing in a muddied yard with garbage strewn about the immediate area.

No details about the home or its owners have been released by authorities yet. Stay with KPRC 2 with more on this developing story.