Tenant beats up burglary suspect caught breaking into apartment in northwest Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – A tenant beat up a burglary suspect and gave him a life lesson before the suspect was handcuffed by deputies at a northwest Harris County apartment complex, officials said.

Marcus Jones 18, was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

Jones was one of three men accused of breaking into the apartment of Joshua Waldon.

Waldon caught the men in the act and confronted them.

"They get to my door, they knock and I don’t say anything. I get behind a wall and I just hid there and when they get to the top of stairs, I come from behind the wall,” he said.

Waldon said he wrestled with the men before two of them ran off. Jones was left behind and attempted to pretended that he was a resident at the complex.

“I knew that I wasn’t going to let him get away, so I got one. Somebody’s got to go to jail for this,” he said.

Waldon said he lured Jones inside his apartment and began fighting with him, holding him down until Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene.

“He apologized. I guess he realized he had messed up,” Waldon said. “I spoke to him as a father letting him know that what he was doing was wrong and it could’ve been worse for him.”

Waldon said he’s not sure why his home was targeted but tells the suspects made off with a few thousand dollars worth of items, including two gaming systems and a big screen TV.

“I’m a single father, literally, I just work hard for it man. I won’t let anybody, I don’t care how old you are, if you’re that brave to break into someone’s home you’re able to get whatever punishment is coming to you,” Waldon said.

The two other men are still on run.

Jones is being held at the Harris County jail on a $15,000 bond.