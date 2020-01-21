Houston Zoo safely releases its first sea turtle of 2020 to Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON – A green sea turtle, named Beefcake, is back in the wild.

The turtle was found earlier this month, entangled in a fishing line in Galveston. The Houston Zoo’s veterinary team checked the turtle out before it was sent back to Galveston for a few weeks of care. Once it was healthy, it returned to the Gulf of Mexico Monday morning.

The Houston Zoo is asking for those who find or accidentally catch a sea turtle to call 1-866-Turtle-5 so that an expert can help the turtle and provide care if needed.

