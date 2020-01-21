42ºF

Local News

Houston Zoo safely releases its first sea turtle of 2020 to Gulf of Mexico

Green sea turtle, named Beefcake, released back to the Gulf of Mexico by the Houston Zoo.
HOUSTON – A green sea turtle, named Beefcake, is back in the wild.

The turtle was found earlier this month, entangled in a fishing line in Galveston. The Houston Zoo’s veterinary team checked the turtle out before it was sent back to Galveston for a few weeks of care. Once it was healthy, it returned to the Gulf of Mexico Monday morning.

The Houston Zoo is asking for those who find or accidentally catch a sea turtle to call 1-866-Turtle-5 so that an expert can help the turtle and provide care if needed.

To learn more about endangered turtles living in the Gulf, click here.

