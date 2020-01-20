PHOTOS: Houstonians honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with parades

Houstonians celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a parade in Midtown Houston on Jan. 20, 2020.

HOUSTON – Houstonians celebrated and honored the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in two parades in Houston Monday.

Per tradition, one parade was held in downtown Houston by the Black Heritage Society. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner was in attendance and the Grand Marshal of the 42nd annual MLK parade was boxing legend, George Foreman. This parade was the first of its kind in the country after it was sanctioned by the King family in 1978.

The other parade, the 26th Annual MLK Grande Parade, was held in Midtown. It too attracted thousands of spectators and the co-Grand Marshals of the parade were Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and Congressman Dan Crenshaw. The parade also recognized and honored former Rep. Ron Wilson, the architect of the MLK State Holiday.

Many consider MLK Day to be a day of service, with the objective of going out and serving the community as a way to honor King’s legacy. See the events around Houston that gave people a chance to volunteer Monday.