There’s a Game of Thrones event complete with a throne coming to Houston next weekend

HOUSTON – Game of Thrones fans, listen up!

War’Hous Visual Studios is its first Game of Thrones-themed show, Winter is Coming, and the event is expected to have just about everything a GoT fan could want.

Apart from an open bar, the show will feature live music, giveaways, food trucks, artwork for sale and an Iron Throne.

“The event will highlight artwork from various artists, provide an eclectic vendor market, cosplay, live DJ sets, and provide complimentary beverages,” the website reads. Artists will receive a 30% gallery commission for every piece sold.

According to the event page, Winter is Coming will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 from noon to 7 p.m. at 2222 Studewood St.

There will also be a VIP night on Friday, Jan. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. People ages 21 and up who attend that will get a chance to see and purchase artwork early and enjoy live music and complimentary drinks and food.

General admission is $5 and the VIP event costs $25.

For more information, visit the Winter is Coming invite page.