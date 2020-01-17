Sterling High School physics teacher accused of having sex with student multiple times

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Sterling High School physics teacher is out on bond Friday after he was charged with an improper relationship with a student.

Samuel Johnson, 49, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old high school student four times in his car in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to court papers.

According to the criminal complaint, another student first tipped off school administrators to the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Court papers said when the 17-year-old student was first questioned by authorities she denied the two were having sex. She said they were just friends. But she later admitted to having sex with Johnson four times. She said it was consensual. She also told authorities Johnson told her he could get in a lot of trouble when referring to their alleged relationship.

A protective order has been issued in this case. Johnson is to have any contact with the alleged victim for 61 days and can only communicate with her through her attorney. Johnson is due back in court next week.

The Goose Creek CISD released the following written statement:

Earlier this week, Goose Creek CISD learned of allegations that an educator was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The educator involved resigned within a matter of days of the District beginning its investigation. At this time, the District’s administrative investigation is concluded. The allegations are isolated in nature, and we have no information indicating that the employee engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct.

Because there is an active law enforcement investigation into this situation, we will not be commenting further on the allegations or the individuals involved at this time. All employees are subject to the District’s regulations concerning communications with students and proper educator-student boundaries, and the District takes every allegation of this nature very seriously. We ask the Goose Creek CISD community to remain vigilant by reporting any concerning activity involving an employee’s communications or relationship with a student or minor to a Goose Creek CISD administrator or police officer immediately.