Immigration a major issue discussed in Republican debate as candidates battle for Congressional District 22 seat

A field of nearly 20 Republican candidates running to replace outgoing Congressman Pete Olson in Congressional District 22 was whittled down to six by the Greater Katy Area Republicans.

Candidates who appeared in the forum at Gallery Furniture in Richmond Thursday include Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, the newest member of the Bush family to enter politics, Pierce Bush and immigrant businessman Bangar Reddy, among others.

One of the most-discussed issues was border control and immigration. Reddy said his status as an immigrant qualified him to deal with the issue.

Another major topic of discussion was the ability of conservatives to reach a diverse Fort Bend County constituency.

Several of the candidates voiced their support of President Donald Trump and touted their connections to the local community. What they all agreed on was their belief that new blood and a return to conservative principles is what is needed to win Congressional District 22.

The GOP candidates are vying for the party ticket and will face a Democrat in the November 2020 election. There are four people up for the Democratic ticket in the March primary.

KPRC 2′s Keith Garvin was the moderator of the Thursday debate. See highlights from the debate in the video above.