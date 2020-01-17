Galena Park ISD bans backpacks for remainder of week following social media threat

Galena Park ISD announced Thursday that students will not be able to bring backpacks on campus for the rest of the week due to a social media threat that circulated Wednesday evening.

The threat targeted several schools, including North Shore High School and North Shore 10th Grade Center, according to a statement from the district sent to parents.

Additional security will be on all campuses.

“All criminal acts are taken seriously and investigated completely. For the remainder of the week, all middle and high school students will be prohibited from bringing backpacks to school,” the statement said, “the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority in Galena Park ISD.”

The student who made the threat on video has been identified by Galena Park ISD officials and will be subject to disciplinary action.