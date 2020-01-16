Crumbl Cookies to give out free cookies Friday for store’s grand opening in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – Nothing tastes better than free food, especially when it’s sweet!

Crumbl Cookies is giving its customers are treat Friday, from 10 a.m. to midnight, for its store’s grand opening. It will be the first opening of Crumbl Cookies in the Houston-area and its third location in Texas. The store is located at 28610 US-290 Suite F-15 near the Academy Sports + Outdoors.

What’s so special about these cookies?

These aren’t your average cookies, they are definitely uniquely decked out such as its chilled cookies & cream milkshake cookie or its warm and buttery chocolate cookie, stuffed with peanut butter dough and topped with melted milk chocolate and peanut butter.

Its menu is always rotating and options are seasonal, so make sure you stay up to date with its latest menu items here.