Here is the easy way to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets for the rest of January
HOUSTON – For the rest of January, Chick-fil-A is giving away free 8-count nuggets.
Or, customers can order a free Kale Crunch Side.
Rewards are single-use only. Valid until Jan. 31, 2020.
Thrilled for Grilled! 🤩 📸 :@cfaeasternandionePosted by Chick-fil-A on Monday, January 6, 2020
How to get free nuggets?
1. Download and open the Chick-fil-A app.
2. Under the Account tab, create or sign in to Chick-fil-A One.
3. If required, verify your email account.
4. Click the rewards tab and check for available rewards.
5. Redeem reward by mobile order or scan at the restaurant
