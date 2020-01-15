77ºF

Local News

Here is the easy way to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets for the rest of January

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until the end of January
HOUSTON – For the rest of January, Chick-fil-A is giving away free 8-count nuggets.

Or, customers can order a free Kale Crunch Side.

Rewards are single-use only. Valid until Jan. 31, 2020.

Thrilled for Grilled! 🤩 📸 :@cfaeasternandione

Posted by Chick-fil-A on Monday, January 6, 2020

How to get free nuggets?

1. Download and open the Chick-fil-A app.

2. Under the Account tab, create or sign in to Chick-fil-A One.

3. If required, verify your email account.

4. Click the rewards tab and check for available rewards.

5. Redeem reward by mobile order or scan at the restaurant

