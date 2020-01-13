Astros scandal: 6 questions about the future of the team

1. What’s next for Red Sox manager Alex Cora?

The investigation into Alex Cora’s involvement is ongoing, thus the commissioner withheld discipline for him until that investigation is complete. It is expected that he will receive a very harsh punishment at least at the level handing out to Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

2. What happens to the Astros in terms of coaching -- who will that be and when?

It is expected that Astros bench coach Joe Espada will become the Astros interim manager moving forward. Astros pitchers and catchers have their first workout at Spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 13.

3. How will this impact Spring training?

It won’t impact Spring training much. The team will just look different without A.J. Hinch running things as he has, and someone else will be making development decisions.

4. How will this impact people who are still in negotiations with the team (i.e. George Springer)?

This one is tricky.

Jim Crane acknowledged that he’s been in the room for some of these negotiations. According to reports, Springer is the furthest apart of all MLB players in what he wants ($22.5 million) vs. what the Astros are offering ($17.5 million). Most teams meet somewhere in the middle, but the $5 million the Astros were fined could impact whether Houston wants to meet Springer in the middle closer to his number, or if the contract dispute will end up having to go to arbitration.

5. How does this impact morale on the team – how will the veterans bring the team out of disgrace?

The good news is none of the players were suspended. The bad news is their leader, A.J. Hinch, is gone for good. The team played hard for Hinch, who was a great player’s manager. As far as morale with the fans, these guys are still human and getting called “cheaters” on the road and disappointment from home fans can’t be fun.

6. Will the team be watched more closely? How will MLB investigators scrutinize their performance and the entire league as a result of this scandal?

The MLB has been watching closely since the warning they sent out late in 2017. With players being willing to talk about it like Mike Fiers, the league’s efforts came to fruition. Keep in mind, it took two full years and players talking to a media outlet for the league to have enough to punish any team.