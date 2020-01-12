WeekHack: Tickets for bulk of Rodeo Houston concerts to go on sale, Voodoo Doughnuts set to open and more

HOUSTON, Texas – Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead.

What to know:

Tickets for bulk of Rodeo Houston concerts go on sale

Giddyup, Rodeo-goers, tickets for most of the Rodeo Houston concert performances hit the market at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. An online waiting room for the extra-eager will open at 9:30 a.m. Last week, rodeo organizers released 17 of the 20 entertainers on their 2020 lineup.

Heads up: Organizers will announce the three remaining entertainers, those performing on Friday nights, on Feb. 4 and tickets for their performances will go on sale two days later on Feb. 6.

On weekdays, gates to NRG stadium will open at 6 p.m., the rodeo will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the entertainers will take to the stage around 8:45 p.m.

And, on each Saturday and Sunday gates will open at 3 p.m., the rodeo will begin 3:45 p.m., and concerts are set to start around 5:45 p.m.

Rodeo Houston released a mostly-complete lineup last week.

14th Annual Youth MLK Parade

The Annual MLK Youth Parade on Saturday will draw hundreds of spectators to Midtown Houston. Even if you’re not partaking in the festivities, you should know where the event is happening to avoid road closures and traffic troublespots. The parade, which consists of 10 floats and 20 marchings bands, will start near San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street and march down to the corner of San Jacinto Street and Webster Street. The parade begins at 12 p.m. but participants will begin prepping for the event as early as 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Chevron Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is on Sunday, Jan. 18, and even if you’re not participating or cheering on a loved one, it could impact your weekend. Dozens of roads will close for the annual event, which will draw some 27,000 runners to Downtown Houston. Click here for a list of road closures. A Saturday 5K and weekend event packet pick up will begin drawing thousands to the area beginning on Friday.

The seventh Democratic debate

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage for the seventh debate of the 2020 presidential primary on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Five candidates, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg qualified for the debate.

CNN is hosting the debate in partnership with the Des Moines Register. The debate will be broadcast across across CNN’s cable network, and streamed on CNN apps, CNN.com and on desmoinesregister.com.

Where to eat:

Voodoo Doughnuts will open new Houston location on Jan. 15

Voodoo Doughnut's first Houston-area location at 3715 Washington Ave.

Sugar fiends, we’ve got some good news and we’ve got some bad news: Wednesday is the day your New Year’s resolution-fueled clean eating diets die. Portland-based doughnut chain Voodoo Doughnuts is opening up shop in Houston.

The new deep-fried dessert destination at 3715 Washington Avenue will offer quirky confections including the iconic Voodoo Doll doughnut, a chocolate icing-slathered, person-shaped treat filled with jelly and punctured with a pretzel stake. Violence never tasted so yummy. Click here for more information on the impending opening.

These restaurants serve the best fried catfish in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

Fried Catfish

Got a hankering for some delicious fried catfish?We asked out KPRC 2 audience to share their go-to spots for fried catfish.

According to our seafood-loving viewers, these are some of the best Houston in and around the Houston area.

Make room for brunch: We’re flipping out for this 12 stack of XXL pancakes could feed

XXL Buttermilk Griddlecakes at State Fare Kitchen and Bar

At State Fare Kitchen and Bar, the restaurant has taken its brunch menu to the sky. Although they are nationally known for their signature dishes such as the Texas Red Beef Chili Frito Pie, and its Dill Pickle Dip, it was their XXL Buttermilk Griddlecake that was jaw-dropping.

At State Fare, its XXL pancakes are no joke, and put other pancake houses to shame. I’m sure we’ve seen pancakes that cover the size of a plate, but here, they spill over the plate.



Which Houston restaurant did Esquire name one of the ‘most important restaurants of the decade’?

Nancy's Hustle

Houston bistro Nancy’s Hustle made Esquire’s list of the 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Decade.

The restaurant is a modern bistro and wine bar offering American fare.

“We like butter, natural wine, cider, and cocktails that pair well with food,” the restaurant’s website reads.



What to do:

Family fun: Feed Houston police horses at HPD’s mounted patrol stables

Mounted patrol stable

Bring your own carrots, quartered apples and peppermints, and you can stop in to visit the horses, during visiting hours. Just grab the kids and go!

Small town shopping: 7 must see antique shops to check out in downtown Rosenberg

Red Queen’s Attic Antique in Rosenberg, TX

Just 30 minutes from downtown Houston, you will find the city of Rosenberg, a proud community full of rich history dating back to 1883.

Named after the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway president, Henry Rosenberg, the city offers a unique experience for its residents and visitors.

Whether you’re interested in in cultural arts, shopping, dinning or history, there is so much to do in Rosenberg’s Historic Downtown. Of course, you can’t forget thrift shopping!

Click here for our list of 7 antique shops you can only find in Rosenberg.