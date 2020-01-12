HPD: Driver ejected from car, killed in single-vehicle crash in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – A man suspected of driving while intoxicated died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in north Houston, police said.

The fatal crash happened just after midnight near Aldine Bender Road and Lillja Road.

A witness told investigators a vehicle speeding down the road ran a stop sign, road up onto a curb and struck a pole, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Houston police. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was injured in the incident.

HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officers observed a strong odor of alcohol at the scene, found several beer bottles outside the car and discovered a case of beer inside the vehicle, Bruce said.

A medical examiner will conduct a Toxicology examination to confirm whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.