HCSO: Woman shot in the neck during fight over gun

HOUSTON, Texas – A woman was shot in the neck during a fight over a gun Saturday night in Spring, officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 19100 block of Craigchester Lane. When deputies arrived at the residence around 8:00 p.m. they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The woman’s husband told investigators the couple fought before the shooting. After the altercation, the husband entered the bedroom where his wife had been drinking and found her aiming a pistol at him. During the fight over the gun, the weapon discharged, hitting the woman in the neck, the husband said.

The woman was transported via Life Flight to a hospital where she’s in stable condition, HCSO Deputy John Mook said.

This is not the first time a gun has been discharged during a fight between the couple, the husband told investigators.

“There is a second hole in their ceiling that he says occurred probably four years ago where she discharged a firearm inside the house,” Mook said.