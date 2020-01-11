Tree falls on Spring home during overnight thunderstorms

SPRING, Texas – A tree fell on a home in Spring, Texas as a result of the heavy winds and thunderstorms that passed through the Houston-area overnight.

The large tree came down on the roof of a home located at the 25900 block of Drybrook Road at about midnight, according to the Spring Fire Department.

Officials say there was damage to the inside of the home after water flowed in from the damaged roof. The homeowners and their infant daughter were uninjured, officials say.