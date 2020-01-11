‘It’s like a bomb scene’: Tire flies off truck and into Italian restaurant in Oak Ridge North

A frightening, freak incident Thursday shattered a window at an Italian restaurant in Oak Ridge North.

On Thursday morning, a tire from a truck driving on the freeway flew off the vehicle and launched into Pallotta's Italian Grill, shattering a window, the restaurant reported in a Facebook post.

One employee was standing near the window at the time of the accident. The employee was not seriously injured, according to the Facebook post.

“So amazingly lucky as blessed that my employee , who was right inside of the window, wasn’t seriously hurt,” the Facebook post reads. “It’s like a bomb scene in here right now.”

Pallotta’s Italian Grill is located at 27606 I-45 in Oak Ridge North, Texas.