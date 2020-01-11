HCSO: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas – A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 13500 block of Homestead Road, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Responding officers found someone performing CPR on a man in the roadway. The man was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The victim is a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, according to officials.

Officials said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Homestead Road when it struck the victim, who was in the roadway. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.