59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

59ºF

Local News

HCSO: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, local
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON, Texas – A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 13500 block of Homestead Road, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Responding officers found someone performing CPR on a man in the roadway. The man was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The victim is a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, according to officials.

Officials said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Homestead Road when it struck the victim, who was in the roadway. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: