5 things to know about Houston’s hot sauce festival Saturday

HOUSTON – The 4th annual Hops N’ Hot Sauce Festival is Saturday.

The festival features nearly 50 vendors selling items such as hot sauces, BBQ sauces, salsas, jellies, seasonings, popcorn and other specialty foods and items. The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SpindleTap Brewery at 10622 Hirsch Road in Houston.

Discounted tickets are available on Eventbrite. Tickets are $10 at the door. Kids, 12 and under, are free.

Where is the Hops N’ Hot Sauce Festival held?

What are the festival activities?

Patrons will be able to sample spicy Texas-inspired foods, order from popular local food trucks, drink fresh craft beer from local breweries, enjoy live music by local country artist Jay Warren and watch a hot pepper eating contest and a spicy pizza of death eating contest.

The winner of the hot pepper eating contest wins a $250 cash prize and a trophy. Spots are limited and come early to sign up.

Spots are also available for the pizza eating contest.

How much does this event cost?

Parking is free.

Is this a family-friendly event?

Yes! Children can enjoy the Little Gnome Zone with two bounce houses, corn hole and other free activities.

Other paid children’s activities will also be offered.

Who does the festival benefit?

A silent auction and a portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit Addi’s Faith Foundation, a local foundation that raises money to provide support for families who have a child with cancer, as well as funding childhood cancer research.

In 2019, the festival raised $4,000 for Addi’s Faith Foundation, according to the organizers.