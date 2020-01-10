'Brown and black slime found’: Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer made his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.

TGI Fridays

7728 W. FM 1960

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption. Inspectors found chicken and mixed cheeses, cheddar and mozzarella, stored above the 41-degree limit. Thirty pounds of the stuff thrown away. Reach-in-cooler was also quarantined.

El Papaturro

7612 Canal Street

Violation: Beef being stored at 70 degrees well over the 41-degree limit required to keep food safe.

Oriental Gourmet Super Buffet

8456 Gulf Freeway

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption. Inspectors found pork stored at 50 degrees. All pork was thrown away.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

18250 Tomball Parkway

Violation: Brown and black slime found in the ice machine.