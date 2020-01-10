4 arrested after U-Haul full of stolen parts leads police to chop shop

HOUSTON – Four accused car part thieves are in custody after police caught them in the act in northeast Houston.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Boggess Road and Deanna near the Mt. Houston area, authorities said.

Police said officers got a call about a truck that was pulling a U-Haul that had parts of a stolen vehicle in it. Officers were able to pull over the vehicle near the location on Boggess and confirmed there were stolen parts in the U-Haul. That driver was taken into custody.

Other officers arrived at the home on Boggess and were able to catch three others in the act of stripping a stolen truck, police said.

According to police, one of the thieves attempted to flee on foot. Police quickly tracked the suspect down and that person was taken into custody.

The other two suspects ran into the house and barricaded themselves inside, police said. Authorities said they were able to make contact with one of the men and they were able to convince him to come out.

Police said the third suspect refused to come out and after an hour-long standoff, they broke windows to the residence, kicked in the door and made entry into the home. He decided to give himself up and was also taken into custody.

Apart from the stolen vehicle and vehicle parts, police said they also found several firearms.

All four suspects are expected to be charged with auto theft and at least one could be charged with unlawful carry, due to being a felon.