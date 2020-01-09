VIDEO: Man charged after being seen shooting gun into air on New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON – A man caught on camera shooting a handgun in the air on New Year’s Eve has been arrested and charged, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Pedro Nino, 45, was seen on Dec. 31, pointing and shooting the handgun outside his apartments, located in the 8700 block of Park Town Drive, just before midnight, deputies said.

Once the video of Nino caught the attention of law enforcement, investigators were able to identify him through his social media accounts and also obtained his vehicle’s license plate number, deputies said. Once Nino was located at his home, he admitted to shooting the gun into the air on New Year’s Eve, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged in connection with the celebratory gunfire.

“Celebratory gunfire is incredibly dangerous, reckless, and as we saw on New Year’s Eve, potentially deadly," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is committed to taking a proactive leadership role in reducing these types of indiscriminate shootings, and that includes arresting those who do it. We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit to combat this type of criminal behavior.”