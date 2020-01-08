Stolen horse found ‘dripping sweat and shaking uncontrollably’ dies; man taken into custody

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – A man wanted for animal abuse is in custody following the death of a horse in Brookshire.

The Brookshire Police Department arrested Traveon Marques Hillsman, 21, at a residence in Austin county in connection with that horse’s death.

Police said they received a call for animal cruelty around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area. One eye witness told police they saw a man – later identified as Hillsman -- beating a horse with a lead rope, punching it in the face and mouth and yelling obscenities at the animal, authorities said.

When police arrived, Hillsman has fled the scene, authorities said. The horse, which turned out to be stolen, was extremely exhausted, shaking uncontrollably and dripping sweat, police said.

According to police, the horse collapsed and stopped breathing shortly after it was found.

Police identified Hillsman as a suspect and he was taken into custody on four charges, including cruelty to livestock, theft of livestock, burglary of a building and evading arrest.