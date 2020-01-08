GRUESOME: Abandoned dog found in Fort Bend County with gunshots to its face

HOUSTON – Authorities have shared three gruesome photos of a dog someone found alive after it was shot twice in the face in Fort Bend County in late December.

Someone found the dog dubbed “Clarence” abandoned in the 700 block of Harlem Road in a small wire kennel with two gunshot wounds to the face.

“Clarence” survived the shooting, but was in critical condition.

The Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said in a Facebook post it is investigating the incident.

If you know this dog, or have any tips or information regarding this incident, please call 832-945-8396.