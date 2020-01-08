17-year-old injured after being shot in face; second teen detained

HOUSTON – Authorities are working to learn more details after a teen was shot in the face in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on Philippine Street near Jersey Village, according to Precinct 4 constable deputies.

Authorities said they responded to a call about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the face.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight, where he is being treated. Deputies said the teen was able to communicate with them and had emergency surgery. He is expected to survive.

Another teenager was detained at the scene and was being processed as a potential suspect, authorities said.

The teen had blood on his clothing, but authorities are still working to confirm if he pulled the trigger or if he was trying to help the other teen.