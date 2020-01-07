Armed robbers pistol whip patrons, steal $30,000 from SW Houston restaurant, game room

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a group of armed robbers who forced their way inside a southwest Houston restaurant and gaming room.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bombay Express on Bellfort Avenue between the Southwest Freeway and Wilcrest Drive, authorities said.

Officers said the group of about five to seven robbers opened fire on the store, shattering the glass doors before barging into the establishment.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the robbery, but there were about 15 people inside the gaming room, authorities said.

People inside the business locked themselves in another room to escape the thieves, but police said the group kicked in the door, pistol whipped some of the patrons, held everyone at gunpoint and started stealing anything they could get their hands on, including cell phones and money from the people and all the cash from the business.

Officers said the group made off with about $30,000. A vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle in the neighboring Dairy Queen, police said.

Authorities said they found a firearm, mask and stolen surveillance footage inside the vehicle. Police are still searching for the robbers, who they believe fled in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.