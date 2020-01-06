Harris County files lawsuit against cement plant for spewing dust, dumping waste into storm drain

HOUSTON – A Harris County attorney announced a lawsuit against a cement plant in east Harris County.

Attorney Vince Ryan filed the lawsuit, which accuses the Sesco Cement, located at 8510 E. Sam Houston Parkway, the cement plant spreading cement dust onto the East Belt feeder and allowing cement waste to flow into storm drains. The lawsuit claims the cement plant violated the Clean Air Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act and the Texas Water Code.

The Harris County Pollution Control said it received numerous complaints about the facility, “including dust blowing from the facility, impairing drivers’ visibility, dusting vehicles, and impacting vehicle air filters.”

“Dust flowing from cement plants negatively impacts surrounding neighborhoods and in this case created a traffic hazard,” Ryan said. “Our Office will hold them accountable for failing to follow the law.”

Over the year, county employees said they found thick layers of cement powder that covered equipment, vehicles and the ground during inspections. County employees also found hardened cement powder inside drains at the facility according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the plant was operating two silos and three hoppers without including them on documentation filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Click the link to view the petition filed.